The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Giants.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is hitting .253 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Moustakas has picked up a hit in 17 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in two of 34 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Moustakas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (32.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.8%).

In 13 games this season (38.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .222 AVG .269 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .346 4 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 7/5 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 17 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings