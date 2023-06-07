The Dallas Wings (3-3) welcome in the Phoenix Mercury (1-3) after Satou Sabally put up 26 points in the Wings' 80-74 loss to the Sun. The game airs on BSSWX and AZFamily at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The matchup has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: BSSWX and AZFamily

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 86 Mercury 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-6.4)

Dallas (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 165.1

Mercury vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix covered seven times in 22 chances against the spread last season.

Phoenix's games went over the point total nine out of 22 times last season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mercury Performance Insights

On offense, the Mercury averaged 81.1 points per game (seventh-ranked in league) last season. They ceded 84.1 points per contest at the other end (ninth-ranked).

Phoenix played poorly when it came to rebounding last season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA in boards per game (31.2) and worst in rebounds allowed per game (37.2).

Last year the Mercury averaged 13.3 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and forced 14.2 turnovers per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Mercury ranked second-worst in the WNBA with a 32.9% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they drained 8.8 threes per game (fourth-ranked in league).

The Mercury ranked ninth in the WNBA by allowing 8.4 three-pointers per game, but they allowed a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked second-worst in the league.

Phoenix attempted 39.8 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 59.9% of the shots it took (and 69.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 26.7 three-pointers per contest, which were 40.1% of its shots (and 30.7% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.