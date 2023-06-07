The Phoenix Mercury (1-3), on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at College Park Center, play the Dallas Wings (3-3). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSSWX and AZFamily.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Wings matchup.

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX and AZFamily

BSSWX and AZFamily Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Mercury vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Mercury put together a 7-15-0 ATS record last season.

The Wings and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 29 times last season.

The Mercury and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 22 times last season.

