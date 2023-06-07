The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Giants.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .243 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.

Profar has gotten a hit in 35 of 53 games this year (66.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (24.5%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Profar has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 23 of 53 games (43.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 26 21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings