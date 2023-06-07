The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, will play at 8:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on June 4, Brown posted 11 points and two steals in a 111-108 loss against the Heat.

In this article we will dive into Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 12.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.2 Assists -- 3.4 1.9 PRA 16.5 19 18.5 PR 14.5 15.6 16.6 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.1



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.

He's taken 3.2 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/4/2023 27 11 5 0 1 0 2 6/1/2023 21 10 5 2 2 0 1 2/13/2023 32 16 2 3 3 0 0 12/30/2022 26 13 4 1 2 0 0

