Player prop betting options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Charlie Blackmon and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 53 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBI.

He has a .276/.357/.443 slash line so far this season.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Royals Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 28 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 vs. Mets May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 2 2

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 34 RBI (55 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.335/.479 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Ryan McMahon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Wade Stats

Wade has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 38 walks and 17 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .273/.413/.466 slash line so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates May. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates May. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has recorded 53 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .286/.372/.481 on the year.

Davis enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates May. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, J.D. Davis or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.