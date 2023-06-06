How to Watch the Rockies vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Rockies Injury Report
|Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rockies Player Props
|Giants vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Rockies Prediction
|Giants vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 49 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Fueled by 190 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- Colorado ranks 13th in the majors with 273 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.11) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.480 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dinelson Lamet will get the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing three innings and giving up five earned runs.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-0
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Tommy Henry
|6/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Zach Davies
|6/2/2023
|Royals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/3/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Daniel Lynch
|6/4/2023
|Royals
|L 2-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brady Singer
|6/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|John Brebbia
|6/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Logan Webb
|6/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|6/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Yu Darvish
|6/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryan Weathers
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
