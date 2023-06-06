Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Giants - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Jones -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 6 at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Royals.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Giants Starter: John Brebbia
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .333.
- Jones is batting .368 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Jones has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Jones has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Brebbia gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without surrendering a hit.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
