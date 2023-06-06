On Tuesday, Elias Diaz (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be John Brebbia. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

John Brebbia

SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has an OPS of .837, fueled by an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. All three of those stats rank first among Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 37 of 51 games this year (72.5%), including multiple hits 17 times (33.3%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (11.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 37.3% of his games this year (19 of 51), with more than one RBI nine times (17.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 25 22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.0%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings