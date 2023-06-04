How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:18 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Wings versus the Connecticut Sun is a game to see on a Sunday WNBA schedule that includes three exciting contests.
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun play the Dallas Wings
The Wings look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 5-1
- DAL Record: 3-2
- CON Stats: 78.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 76.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- DAL Stats: 87.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.7 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (21.4 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8.5
- CON Odds to Win: -459
- DAL Odds to Win: +338
- Total: 165.5 points
The New York Liberty host the Chicago Sky
The Sky hit the road the Liberty on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 4-1
- CHI Record: 3-3
- NYL Stats: 79.6 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 74.4 Opp. PPG (first)
- CHI Stats: 76.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 75.7 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (24.4 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (8.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 5.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -13.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -1237
- CHI Odds to Win: +750
- Total: 159.5 points
The Indiana Fever face the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces go on the road to face the Fever on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 1-3
- LVA Record: 5-0
- IND Stats: 75.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 82.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- LVA Stats: 95.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 74.8 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: NaLyssa Smith (14.8 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.4 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -14.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -1828
- IND Odds to Win: +1000
- Total: 171.5 points
