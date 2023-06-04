Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon and his 1.000 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 55 hits, which is tops among Colorado hitters this season, while batting .263 with 27 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 72nd in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 36 of 56 games this season (64.3%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (37.5%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 46.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (63.3%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (16.7%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (50.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.3%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (23.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.07).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, May 27, the right-hander threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 7.12 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
