The Kansas City Royals hope to end their three-game losing run versus the Colorado Rockies (26-34), on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Brady Singer (3-4) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-6) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (3-4, 7.12 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-6, 4.22 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (4-6) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 30-year-old has put up a 4.22 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.

Freeland enters this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Freeland will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

The Royals will send Singer (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, May 27, when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with a 7.12 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .295.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 11 starts this season, Singer has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

