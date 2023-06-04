Player props are available for Vinnie Pasquantino and Charlie Blackmon, among others, when the Kansas City Royals host the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBI (53 total hits).

He's slashed .276/.357/.443 so far this year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Royals Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Mets May. 28 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 vs. Mets May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 2 2

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 34 RBI (55 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .263/.340/.488 slash line so far this year.

McMahon takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Singer Stats

The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (3-4) for his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Singer has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 27 5.0 4 2 2 6 3 vs. Tigers May. 22 3.2 7 5 5 3 4 at Padres May. 16 6.0 7 4 2 3 2 vs. White Sox May. 11 6.0 5 1 1 4 2 vs. Athletics May. 6 4.0 6 5 5 4 3

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 16 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI (56 total hits).

He has a .258/.339/.456 slash line on the year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Jun. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Cardinals May. 29 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 56 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .236/.272/.430 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run and two RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 at Cardinals May. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 1 vs. Nationals May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

