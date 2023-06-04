Sunday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (17-41) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (26-34) at 2:10 PM ET (on June 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Royals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (3-4) for the Royals and Kyle Freeland (4-6) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Rockies vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies have gone 5-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (seven of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Rockies have come away with 23 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win 15 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (273 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

