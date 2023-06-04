The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)

Heat (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's less often than Miami covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents are more successful (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end, it cedes 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

This year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% from beyond the arc (27.1% of the team's baskets).

