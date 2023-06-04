Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 2
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 108
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (216.5)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Denver covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's less often than Miami covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (50%).
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents are more successful (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Heat have posted (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end, it cedes 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.
- The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- This year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% from beyond the arc (27.1% of the team's baskets).
