Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Royals.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .247.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this year (37 of 56), with multiple hits nine times (16.1%).
- He has homered in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has driven home a run in 18 games this season (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games.
- In 42.9% of his games this year (24 of 56), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (53.6%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (35.7%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.1%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (32.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.07 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.12, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .295 batting average against him.
