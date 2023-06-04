Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .276.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- In 72.5% of his games this year (37 of 51), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (29.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has had an RBI in 17 games this year (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.7%).
- He has scored in 25 games this year (49.0%), including five multi-run games (9.8%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|21 (80.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.07).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Singer (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 7.12 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, May 27 against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 7.12 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
