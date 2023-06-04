Bruce Brown be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM on Sunday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown put up 10 points in his previous game, which ended in a 104-93 win versus the Heat.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 12.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists -- 3.4 2.0 PRA -- 19 18.3 PR 13.5 15.6 16.3 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.0



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Bruce Brown has made 4.5 shots per game, which adds up to 10.0% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.2 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 21 10 5 2 2 0 1 2/13/2023 32 16 2 3 3 0 0 12/30/2022 26 13 4 1 2 0 0

