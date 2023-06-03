Vinnie Pasquantino and Ryan McMahon will be among the stars on display when the Kansas City Royals play the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored Royals have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +120. Kansas City is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +125 odds). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -145 +120 9.5 -105 -115 -1.5 +125 -155

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those games). Colorado and its opponent have finished below the over/under for four games in a row, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 9.4.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those contests.

Colorado has entered 36 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 12-24 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 58 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 6-3-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 10-20 12-11 13-23 17-23 8-11

