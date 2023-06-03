Saturday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (17-40) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (25-34) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Royals will give the nod to Daniel Lynch and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (4-4, 7.00 ERA).

Rockies vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies' ATS record is 4-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (six of those games had spread set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been victorious in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 12-24 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (267 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule