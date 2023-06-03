On Saturday, Randal Grichuk (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is hitting .347 with 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • In 80.8% of his 26 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Grichuk has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 46.2% of his games this season (12 of 26), he has scored, and in four of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

4 GP 5
.500 AVG .273
.563 OBP .333
.643 SLG .455
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 1
14 GP 12
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.08 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lynch (0-0) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
