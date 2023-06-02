The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon and his .889 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is hitting .255 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

McMahon has had a hit in 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (22.2%).

He has gone deep in eight games this season (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 35.2% of his games this year, McMahon has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (44.4%), including three multi-run games (5.6%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 28 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (60.7%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.7%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (17.9%)

