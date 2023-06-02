The Phoenix Mercury (1-2) take on the Los Angeles Sparks (1-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, June 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Sparks

Last year, the 81.1 points per game Phoenix put up were 5.5 fewer points than Los Angeles gave up (86.6).

The Mercury had a 7-6 record last season when scoring more than 86.6 points.

Phoenix made 42.9% of its shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points lower than Los Angeles allowed to its opponents (46.7%).

The Mercury went 6-2 when they shot better than 46.7% from the field.

Phoenix shot 32.9% from beyond the arc last season, 4.8% lower than the 37.7% Los Angeles allowed to opponents.

The Mercury put together a 5-2 record in games last season when the team knocked down more than 37.7% of their three-point shots.

Phoenix and Los Angeles rebounded at around the same rate, averaging 31.2 and 30.4 boards per game last season, respectively.

Mercury Injuries