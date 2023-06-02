The Phoenix Mercury (1-2) square off against the Los Angeles Sparks (1-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, June 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ION.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Mercury put together a 7-15-0 record against the spread last season.

The Sparks won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Mercury games hit the over nine out of 22 times last season.

The Sparks and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 23 times last year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.