Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 54 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .483. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 45th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 36 of 49 games this season (73.5%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (32.7%).
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (18 of 49), with more than one RBI eight times (16.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|22 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (21.7%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.05 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles (0-9) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 7.15 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 7.15 ERA ranks 71st, 1.362 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.