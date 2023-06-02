Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .284 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and 61st in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Blackmon enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .350 with two homers.
- Blackmon has had a hit in 36 of 49 games this year (73.5%), including multiple hits 15 times (30.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Blackmon has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 24 of 49 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|21 (80.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (65.2%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (47.8%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.05 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 0-9 with a 7.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 7.15 ERA ranks 71st, 1.362 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
