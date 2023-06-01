Ryan McMahon and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (144 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .250.

In 62.3% of his 53 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this year (19 of 53), with more than one RBI six times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (43.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 27 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (59.3%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings