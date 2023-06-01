Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will square off against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Thursday, with the first pitch at 3:40 PM ET.
The favored Diamondbacks have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +150. Arizona (-1.5) is favored on the run line. A 9.5-run total is set for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-175
|+150
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-1.5
|+105
|-130
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have gone 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been victorious in 21, or 44.7%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has won eight of its 23 games, or 34.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
- Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 56 games with a total this season.
- The Rockies have posted a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-14
|9-19
|12-10
|12-23
|16-22
|8-11
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.