Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:42 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-33) squaring off at Chase Field (on June 1) at 3:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Diamondbacks.
The probable pitchers are Zach Davies (0-1) for the Diamondbacks and Chase Anderson for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 5-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (four of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (44.7%) in those games.
- This year, Colorado has won nine of 29 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (256 total runs).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|Mets
|W 10-7
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|W 11-10
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen
|May 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-0
|Dinelson Lamet vs Tommy Henry
|June 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Zach Davies
|June 2
|@ Royals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jordan Lyles
|June 3
|@ Royals
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Daniel Lynch
|June 4
|@ Royals
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Brady Singer
|June 6
|Giants
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Alex Wood
|June 7
|Giants
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Logan Webb
