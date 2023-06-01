The Denver Nuggets (53-29) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets topped the Lakers 113-111. With 30 points, Jokic was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 30 14 13 1 3 3 Jamal Murray 25 3 5 2 1 0 Aaron Gordon 22 6 5 0 2 3

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 31.8 13.7 10.9 1.1 1.1 1.6 Jamal Murray 27.9 5.4 6 2 0.3 2.9 Michael Porter Jr. 13.7 7.9 2.1 0.5 0.6 2.8 Aaron Gordon 12.8 4.8 2.8 0.4 0.9 0.9 Bruce Brown 12.6 3.8 2.1 1 0.3 0.8

