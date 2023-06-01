You can see player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and other players on the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat heading into their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-111) 13.5 (-110) 9.5 (-149) 1.5 (+145)
  • Thursday's points prop bet for Jokic is 27.5 points. That is 3.0 more than his season average of 24.5.
  • Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (13.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this year, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Thursday (9.5).
  • Jokic has made 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-125) 4.5 (-161) 5.5 (-115) 3.5 (+110)
  • The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 5.5 less than his prop total on Thursday (25.5).
  • He grabs 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.
  • Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Thursday's over/under (5.5).
  • He 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (-118) 5.5 (-111) 2.5 (-139) 0.5 (-118)
  • The 12.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Thursday is 3.8 lower than his season scoring average of 16.3.
  • Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 1.1 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday.
  • Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
16.5 (-128) 8.5 (-149) 3.5 (+100)
  • The 16.5-point over/under set for Adebayo on Thursday is 3.9 lower than his scoring average of 20.4.
  • Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 8.5).
  • Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Thursday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-115) 7.5 (-105) 5.5 (-149) 0.5 (-250)
  • The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler has scored per game this season is 4.6 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (27.5).
  • Butler has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (7.5).
  • Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

