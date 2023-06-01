Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 1 on June 1, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and other players on the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat heading into their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-111)
|13.5 (-110)
|9.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+145)
- Thursday's points prop bet for Jokic is 27.5 points. That is 3.0 more than his season average of 24.5.
- Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (13.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this year, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Thursday (9.5).
- Jokic has made 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-125)
|4.5 (-161)
|5.5 (-115)
|3.5 (+110)
- The 20 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 5.5 less than his prop total on Thursday (25.5).
- He grabs 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.
- Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.7 higher than Thursday's over/under (5.5).
- He 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Thursday.
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (-118)
|5.5 (-111)
|2.5 (-139)
|0.5 (-118)
- The 12.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Thursday is 3.8 lower than his season scoring average of 16.3.
- Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 1.1 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Thursday.
- Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Thursday.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|16.5 (-128)
|8.5 (-149)
|3.5 (+100)
- The 16.5-point over/under set for Adebayo on Thursday is 3.9 lower than his scoring average of 20.4.
- Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 8.5).
- Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Thursday's over/under.
Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-115)
|7.5 (-105)
|5.5 (-149)
|0.5 (-250)
- The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler has scored per game this season is 4.6 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (27.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (7.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.