How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are playing in the NBA Finals, with Game 1 up next.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The Nuggets record six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- When Denver scores more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Nuggets are posting 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are when playing on the road (112.2).
- Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, giving up 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.
- The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
