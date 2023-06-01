Nuggets vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:22 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The point total is 218.5 in the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|218.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 218.5 points 63 times.
- Denver's contests this year have an average point total of 228.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
- This season, Denver has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 78.9% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|63
|76.8%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|41
|50%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (25-16-0) than it has in road games (20-21-0).
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are six more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
- When Denver puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.