After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .243.

Profar has gotten a hit in 33 of 48 games this year (68.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 20 of 48 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 22 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

