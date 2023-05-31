The Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-32) will square off on Wednesday, May 31 at Chase Field, with Tommy Henry getting the nod for the Diamondbacks and Dinelson Lamet taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +140. Arizona (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. A 10-run over/under has been listed in this contest.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (2-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-1, 13.50 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 15, or 65.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-1 (87.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks played four of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (45.7%) in those games.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 9-20 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

