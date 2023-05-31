The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Chase Field

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)

Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Jones picked up a base hit in 12 of 28 games last season (42.9%), with at least two hits in seven of those games (25.0%).

Logging a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two home runs.

Jones drove in a run in 21.4% of his 28 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of them (three). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

In 21.4% of his games last season (six of 28), he scored at least one run, and in three (10.7%) he scored more than once.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 14 .143 AVG .314 .211 OBP .375 .171 SLG .510 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 5 RBI 8 19/3 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

