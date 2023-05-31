The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant has six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .263.
  • In 66.0% of his games this season (33 of 50), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 13 games this season (26.0%), Bryant has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 18 games this year (36.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.308 AVG .296
.410 OBP .360
.538 SLG .395
6 XBH 4
3 HR 2
6 RBI 7
7/7 K/BB 20/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 26
16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up one hit.
  • In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
