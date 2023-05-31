Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .650 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado with 54 hits and an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 36 of 47 games this season (76.6%), including 16 multi-hit games (34.0%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (12.8%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (38.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

