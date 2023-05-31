Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .650 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado with 54 hits and an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 36 of 47 games this season (76.6%), including 16 multi-hit games (34.0%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (12.8%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (38.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|22 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when the lefty threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing only one hit.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
