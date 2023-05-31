Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Elehuris Montero (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Montero has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Montero has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|.350
|AVG
|.194
|.409
|OBP
|.219
|.450
|SLG
|.323
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|16/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up one hit.
- In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
