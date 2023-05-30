How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Chase Field.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 46 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Fueled by 176 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .411 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- Colorado ranks 12th in the majors with 255 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).
- The Rockies rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.504 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-5) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.
- Freeland has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
Rockies Schedule
|5/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-6
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Braxton Garrett
|5/26/2023
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Max Scherzer
|5/27/2023
|Mets
|W 10-7
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Justin Verlander
|5/28/2023
|Mets
|W 11-10
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Ryne Nelson
|5/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Zac Gallen
|5/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Zac Gallen
|6/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Zach Davies
|6/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Jordan Lyles
|6/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Brady Singer
|6/4/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Daniel Lynch
