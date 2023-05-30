Rockies vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Chase Field.
Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-250
|+200
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies have put together a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those matchups). The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Colorado's past three games has been 11.2, a run in which the Rockies and their opponents have hit the over every time.
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those games.
- This season, Colorado has been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado's games have gone over the total in 25 of its 54 chances.
- The Rockies are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-14
|9-17
|12-10
|12-21
|16-21
|8-10
