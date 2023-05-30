Tuesday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) versus the Colorado Rockies (24-31) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (6-2, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-5, 3.86 ERA).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have compiled a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Rockies have won in 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has won all of its four games in which it was named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (255 total), Colorado is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule