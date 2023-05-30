Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Tuesday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) versus the Colorado Rockies (24-31) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.
The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (6-2, 2.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-5, 3.86 ERA).
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rockies have compiled a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).
- The Rockies have won in 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has won all of its four games in which it was named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (255 total), Colorado is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 25
|Marlins
|W 7-6
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|W 10-7
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|W 11-10
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen
|May 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Zac Gallen
|June 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Zach Davies
|June 2
|@ Royals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jordan Lyles
|June 3
|@ Royals
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Brady Singer
|June 4
|@ Royals
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Daniel Lynch
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.