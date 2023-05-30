Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has nine doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .372.
- Grichuk has picked up a hit in 82.6% of his 23 games this year, with multiple hits in 47.8% of them.
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in seven games this season (30.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 23 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (44.4%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.020 WHIP ranks 11th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 20th.
