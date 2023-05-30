Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .233 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (33 of 51), with more than one hit seven times (13.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has an RBI in 17 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (47.8%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.020 WHIP ranks 11th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
