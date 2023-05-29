Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks on May 29, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Charlie Blackmon and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies matchup at Chase Field on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has 51 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI.
- He has a .287/.369/.466 slash line on the year.
- Blackmon will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mets
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Mets
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Marlins
|May. 25
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has put up 52 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .333/.387/.519 on the year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ryne Nelson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Nelson Stats
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson (1-2) for his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Nelson will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Nelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 17
|5.1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 12
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|5.0
|7
|3
|2
|3
|1
|at Rockies
|Apr. 30
|4.0
|9
|6
|6
|2
|1
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Gurriel Stats
- Gurriel has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .315/.366/.551 so far this season.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Carroll Stats
- Corbin Carroll has collected 49 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a .283/.372/.514 slash line on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
