Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Charlie Blackmon and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies matchup at Chase Field on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 51 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI.

He has a .287/.369/.466 slash line on the year.

Blackmon will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets May. 28 2-for-5 3 1 2 5 vs. Mets May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Mets May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 3

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has put up 52 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .333/.387/.519 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Nelson Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson (1-2) for his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Nelson will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Nelson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies May. 23 6.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Athletics May. 17 5.1 1 0 0 6 4 vs. Giants May. 12 4.2 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Nationals May. 7 5.0 7 3 2 3 1 at Rockies Apr. 30 4.0 9 6 6 2 1

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .315/.366/.551 so far this season.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Phillies May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 22 4-for-4 1 1 2 8 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has collected 49 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a .283/.372/.514 slash line on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Phillies May. 23 3-for-4 0 0 1 5 0

