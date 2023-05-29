On Monday, May 29, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23) host Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (24-30) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -200 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +165 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson - ARI (1-2, 5.02 ERA) vs Karl Kauffmann - COL (0-2, 9.35 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 21 times and won 13, or 61.9%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks went 3-1 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 21, or 47.7%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won five of 17 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

