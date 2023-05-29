Monday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (24-30) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Ryne Nelson (1-2) for the Diamondbacks and Karl Kauffmann (0-2) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (three of those contests had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have come away with 21 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 5-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (250 total), Colorado is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule