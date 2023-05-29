Randal Grichuk -- hitting .361 with four doubles, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mets.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is batting .366 with nine doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Grichuk has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Grichuk has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 22 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.500 AVG .273
.563 OBP .333
.643 SLG .455
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 3
3/2 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 8
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.