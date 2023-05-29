The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant is hitting .269 with six doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.
  • Bryant has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (10.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bryant has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 35.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.308 AVG .296
.410 OBP .360
.538 SLG .395
6 XBH 4
3 HR 2
6 RBI 7
7/7 K/BB 20/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 24
16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Nelson (1-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.02 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.02 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
