Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mets.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .287 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 51st in slugging.
- Blackmon will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last outings.
- In 72.9% of his 48 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 48), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (14.6%).
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|20
|.302
|AVG
|.254
|.406
|OBP
|.357
|.434
|SLG
|.394
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|4/9
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|21 (80.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson (1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 5.02 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
